Flood threat in Mid-Michigan continues as rain drenches the area

(5/18/2020) - As heavy rain and strong winds continued across the area on Monday, water piled up on streets and along the shore in some communities.

In Bangor Township, waves from Saginaw Bay brought water spilling onshore.

For residents living near the water, they said that this storm as of Monday morning could have been worse.

“It’s been not the worst storm we’ve seen but probably the third worst we’ve seen this calendar year,” said Robert Rau, a Bangor Township resident.

Rau said that a subtle shift in the wind led to a little less impacts in that area. Winds were seen coming more from the east than northeast, which prevented more flooding from happening.

“At four o’clock this morning, the wind was pretty severe and then since then it’s been dying down but a lot of rain though," Rau said. "And that’s caused a lot of problems with sump pumps running and issues like that.”

Elsewhere, heavy rain has led to inland flooding in parts of the area. Flood warnings have been posted for much of the Great Lakes Bay Region and the U.S. 127 corridor after a few inches of rain came down.

Many rivers in the area are running high across Mid-Michigan, including the Tittabawassee River in Midland, which could crest at major flood stage on Wednesday.

The Saginaw River in Saginaw could reach moderate flood stage early Wednesday morning at around 23 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The Arenac County Sheriff's Department posted on social media Monday showing a road washed out near Twining.

The National Weather Service has reported rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches across Mid-Michigan, with the highest totals being in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

It is always recommended that if you come across a flooded roadway to turn around and don't drown.

More heavy rain is expected Monday evening before it comes to an end Tuesday. The NWS forecasts another 1-2 inches of rain is possible in parts of the area.