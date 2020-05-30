Flooded Michigan city is midcentury architecture mecca

(5/30/20) - The central Michigan city of Midland has more than 400 midcentury modern homes and other buildings, making it a mecca for enthusiasts of the architectural style that favors clean lines, repeating patterns and spaces connected to the outdoors.

Now, though, many are worried about the damage to the city's distinctive buildings caused by flooding after dams were breached.

Craig McDonald is the director of the Alden B. Dow Home and Studio, named for the architect who introduced modernism to Midland. He says some midcentury homes and other buildings were significantly damaged, but it's too soon to know if any were destroyed.

