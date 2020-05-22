Flooded-out Midland County residents hope for federal assistance

(5/22/2020) - With the promise of federal assistance to deal with flooding in Midland County, many residents are wondering if they will see any of the money.

Midland County residents are throwing much of their lives to the curb after flooding this week.

That is going to be a process if it does happen.

Data taken from the local level regarding damage has to be sent to the state, which will review it before sending it to the federal government. President Donald Trump would then need to grant a major disaster declaration to provide any funding directly to residents.

"I can't really think about much until I get this junk out of the basement," said Midland resident Frank McEwan. "This is not something new for us. This is the second time it's happened since we've been here."

Not many details were known Friday simply because Trump just made the emergency declaration a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Midland city and county leaders were urging residents on Friday to obey the laws and stay safe. Policing people coming out to look at the damage or walk on the dams strain already thin resources.

Midland officials clarified Friday that the flood no longer is considered a once-in-500-year event. But residents are desperate for help nevertheless.

"They need to get here quickly," McEwan said. "The amount of volunteers that will be needed. Once all the water goes away, then the real work starts and you gotta start dragging everything out of the house and getting it on the curb."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked Trump to grant an emergency declaration earlier this week.

"Every once in a while, we need to get reminded possessions are just stuff," resident Wayne Johnson said. "We put so much emphasis on the things we accumulate. And then you get something like this, and it ends up out at the curb."