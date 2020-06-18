Flooding and high water close parts of Tawas Point State Park, including lighthouse

(6/18/2020) - Popular trails, tourist destinations and camping facilities are closed for the summer at Tawas Point State Park due to high water levels and flooding.

The main road entering the park and the historic Tawas Point lighthouse inside are among the closures.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says record high water levels on the Great Lakes are causing flooding and erosion at several lakefront state parks and harbors.

Tawas Point is dealing with severe erosion from the high water on Lake Huron and flooding from record-breaking rainfall in May, which led to severe flooding farther south in Mid-Michigan.

The following changes are in effect for the remainder of the summer at Tawas Point State Park:

-- The lone entrance road to the park is closed between the ranger station and the day-use area, but the road remains open to foot traffic. Limited parking is available near the ranger station for visitors who want to walk or bike a half mile into the park.

-- The pavilion, lighthouse, gift shop and Tawas Point Grille all are closed for the season.

-- The modern campground is open, but several campsites are unusable due to flooding.

-- The Fox Den and Tawas Bay cabins are closed for the season, but the yurt and two mini cabins are available for reservations.

-- Parts of the Sandy Hook Nature Trail are closed.

Micah Jordan, who is the Tawas Point State Park supervisor, suggested campers and visitors consider Harrisville State Park about 30 miles north of Tawas Bay if they can't find their desired reservations.

The DNR also announced the following closures of state parks, campgrounds and harbors for the season:

-- Hammond Bay State Harbor.

-- Lime Island Recreation Area (due to submerged docks).

-- The Jack Pine Campground at Ludington State Park.

-- The Channel Campground at Muskegon State Park.

-- Electrical service at Mackinac Island State Harbor is not available because the conduits are submerged.

-- More than 20 boat launches around the state are closed.