Flooding leads to septic problems in Midland and Saginaw County

(05/28/2020)- The flood water that flowed into parts of Saginaw and Midland counties last week-- has kept Scott Orr busy.

"We are getting a lot more calls. We are booked up until next week already," said business owner, Scott Orr.

Orr is the owner of Halm Septic Company in Saginaw County.

He explained the problems that he has seen due to the floods.

"A lot of times what happens is the ground is so full of water that the septic itself cannot release the water. So what happens is everything full so that makes the septic tank full. So you will start flushing your toliets and you wull get this gurgling and bubbling and next thing you know nothing will move. So we can come out, pump out the septic tank and we are going to take off about 8 to 10 thousand pounds hydrolic pressure off that field. So a lot of times even if they are not working a 100%, they will start working 60-70%," Orr said.

Orr says one thing that should have an issue with-- is your drinking water.

"Especially if you have city water. But even well water, your wells are so deep that the septic tank isn'g going to bother your well water. Usually your septic tank and your well are on the opposite sides of property, so usually it's not a problem," he said.

Orr said there are things you can while waiting for his company or others arrive to your home,

"Quick showers, use the toliet when you have to, put the laundry off, take it somewhere else if you can. Really just hunker down," Orr said.