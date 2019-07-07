Florida Billionaire Epstein jailed on sex trafficking involving minors

(07/07/19)- A Florida billionaire well known in political circles-- has been arrested on new charges-- related to sex trafficking crimes involving minors.

Jeffrey Epstein was jailed in New York Sunday - set to appear in Federal Court on Monday.

Officials say the alleged crimes happened in both New York and Palm Beach, Florida between 2002 and 2005.

Epstein had previously pleaded guilty to similar state charges in Florida in 2008.

A deal with prosecutors allowed him to serve only 13 months in jail, and avoid more serious, federal charges against him.

But Epstein did have to register as a sex offender as part of that deal.