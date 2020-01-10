Flu claims life of child from Shiawassee County

(1/10/2020) - A child from Shiawassee County is one of two youth to die from the flu this season, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The other deadly pediatric flu case in Michigan claimed the life of a child in Wayne County. Nationally, 32 children have died from influenza illnesses this season and health officials are investigating more.

Health officials are not identifying any of the children due to medical privacy laws.

“These tragic deaths are a reminder of how serious influenza can be,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “I urge all Michiganders ages 6 months and older to get their flu shots if they have not already done so this season. It is not too late.”

Flu activity in Michigan has been widespread for the past few weeks. State health officials have confirmed a majority of positive specimens involved Influenza B virus.

State health officials recommend a seasonal flu vaccine for anyone age 6 months and older. Last year, only 46.1% of Michigan residents received the flu vaccine.