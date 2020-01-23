Flushing High School debuts their new athletic facility

(1/23/2020) - Another mid-Michigan district is spending millions of dollars to upgrade its facilities.

And the benefits go far beyond the classroom.

Parents have choices where to send their kids to school.

And school leaders hope this new multi-recreation building attracts even more to Flushing.

After two years of construction, the Flushing School District unveiled its new high school field-house.

The 11 million dollar plus project is a win-win for both students and the school system.

"It's a lot nicer. It's bigger, and it means a lot to the community too. We have so much new equipment and I think it's just going to be a great addition," said Flushing High School Junior Alex Long.

"I'm really impressed by the gym size and the overall quality of everything. It's really high quality," added Devyn Henson, a Flushing High School Senior.

The 15,000 square foot facility boasts seating for 2000 fans.

An elevator and wide stairwells will make it easier for fans to find their seats without walking on the gym floor.

A running track circles the field-house above, along with a new weight room for athletes to train, concessions and restrooms.

Aside from sports, students will be able to explore the world of robotics in their own classroom, as well as art.

"By having this facility plus our old gym that we used previously for competition, all of our teams should be done by 7pm every night so the kids can get home to their families and spending time with their studies as needed," commented Flushing High School Principal Jason Melynchek.

The impact of Raider Field-house might also provide other benefits as well.

According to the Michigan Department of Education, Grand Blanc has the most students in Genesee County, as well as the highest out of district enrollment.

Davison is second and Carman Ainsworth ranks third.

Flushing comes in fourth, giving them plenty of room to grow.

"If you're a family moving from out of state or from across the street coming into the county, we're obviously going to be a district that you look at," Melynchek added.

Additional money from an 18 million dollar bond fund was used to replace the high school's windows and hvac system.

The first basketball games will be Friday night.