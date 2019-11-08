Flushing High School student charged with threatening an administrator

(11/8/2019) - A Flushing High School student is facing charges after allegedly making a threat online directed at an administrator early Thursday.

Administrators learned of the threat Thursday and contacted the Flushing Township Police Department, which immediately launched an investigation.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the 16-year-old student was charged on Thursday as a juvenile for the threat. The boy is facing charges of making a false report or threat of terrorism and malicious use of telecommunications device.

Investigators found 12 guns at the student's residence and he had access to them. They are not sure whether the teen planned to use any of the weapons to carry out the threat.

Flushing school administrators urged parents to talk with their children about making threats. Even comments made in jest or as a joke can result in serious legal trouble.

Any Flushing student caught making a threat will be removed from school until a full risk assessment is completed to make sure they are not a risk to themselves or others. They also could be suspended or expelled.