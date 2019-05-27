Explosion leads to house fire on Flushing Road

(5/27/2019) - Firefighters closed a stretch of Flushing Road after an explosion caught a house on fire on Memorial Day.

The explosion was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 6300 block of Flushing Road in Mt. Morris Township. The Flushing and Mt. Morris Township fire departments were on the scene.

Smoke and flames were shooting from the house and the attached garage appeared to be totally destroyed. Fire officials said the garage apparently exploded, injuring at least one person.

Flushing Road was closed between Elms and Luce roads while firefighters battled the flames.