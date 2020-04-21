Flushing city manager fired in latest shakeup by the council

(4/21/2020) - More big changes at Flushing City Hall, as the City Council voted to fire their city manager Monday evening.

Council members approved the appointment of Clarence Goodlein to fill the city manager position in the interim. He is a former city manager, director of public safety and chief of police.

The change in leadership comes a month after the City Council was left without enough members to conduct business following four resignations this year.

The Flushing City Council will now begin searching for a new city manager. The city also needs to fill those four council seats -- in the August election.

A federal judge delayed the filing deadline on Monday for Michigan candidates to May 8. That applies to all candidates, except those running in township elections.