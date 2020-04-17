Flushing nurse deployed to U.S. coronavirus epicenter in New York

(4/17/2020) - Flint's Bishop International Airport shared a message of gratitude on Facebook to our "Healthcare Heroes" this week.

The airport said getting front line workers, like Lieutenant Sara Ringle to New York City, is why they're still open.

The Flushing nurse and U.S. Navy Reservist has answered the call to help patients in the epicenter of America's COVID-19 outbreak.

We were able to talk with Lt. Sara Ringle by phone.

She explained she just got back a year ago from her first deployment. She was stationed in Guantanamo Bay for 9 months.

While Lt. Ringle is used to being away from home, the Flushing native said she was a little nervous about facing the unknown of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was sort of a surreal sense because none of us really know. You know, you don't really know what you're walking into," she explained.

Lt. Ringle flew from Flint to Chicago with only two others on her flight.

She landed in New York City on April 5th, just one week after she received the call about her assignment.

The Flushing nurse spent the last year at Owosso Memorial Hospital. So, she said, it's been different working out of the makeshift hospital at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

She's working alongside other Navy reservists, plus members of the Army Reserves and Homeland Security.

"We're effectively doing a lot of things, you know, not surgeries and stuff, a lot of things that hospitals can do to provide care and take care of a really large amount of patients from the local hospitals," Lt. Ringle said.

She explained their goal has been to take some pressure off of those local hospitals, overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

Lt. Ringle isn't allowed to share too many details. But, she said, coming from a military family, she's always known she's wanted to serve and is honored to be doing so in this capacity.

"It's difficult because it's, it's long hours. It's hard work. It's a lot of people to take care of," she explained. "And, it is very tiring; but you know we're, we're doing the most good that we can which is really what's the most important."

She asks that you remember to look out for your neighbor.

"I realize it's impacted our way of life a lot, but we know that this isn't going to be permanent. So, if we could just be patient and be kind to each other and understanding; so that way, more people don't have to suffer than already have been suffering," Lt. Ringle asked.

Her order is a 270 day employment. But, she's not sure if it'll be shorter or longer than that.

ABC12 is grateful for her and all of our healthcare heroes.

