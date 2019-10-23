Flushing woman fearful after legionella bacteria found still lingering in Fostrian water samples

(10/23/19) - The Genesee County Health Department confirms a new round of water testing shows improvement after the discovery of legionella at a Flushing nursing home.

Earlier this month, two patients at Heartland Health Care Fostrian, contracted the bacteria. One of them died.

As the nursing home takes steps to make sure the patients are safe, one woman believes it's not enough to protect her father.

"My dad's birthday was September 28, and I had a birthday party for him with my family just down in one of the rooms there. We were able to get him like normal, get him out of bed, and get him down there."

Lisa Wenn, who lives in Flushing, says all that changed in a matter three and half weeks.

"My dad literally cannot get himself set up on the bed," Wenn said.

Her 92-year-old dad is a patient at the Heartland Health Care Center Fostrian skilled nursing center, where Legionella bacteria was discovered weeks ago.

"I can't explain how sick he is in the last three weeks. He's not well at all," Wenn said.

Legionella bacteria can cause Legionnaires' disease. While doctors have not confirmed his symptoms, Wenn says she believes her father might be showing signs of the disease.

"He has stomach problems, and he's had a fever, and now he has a constant cough, and he can hardly talk," Wenn said.

Weeks after notifying patients and their families about legionella bacteria found in water samples of the nursing home, the Genesee County Health Department is providing an update on additional rounds of testing.

"Although the facility continues to show improvement, there's still some detection of legionella bacteria in their water system," Genesee County Health Officer, John McKellar said

The Health Department says to them, no level of legionella bacteria is acceptable. That's why by the end of the month, the Heartland Health Care Center Fostrian skilled nursing center will install a secondary disinfectant system. They'll also continue to hyper-chlorinate the water system and supply patients and staff with bottled water.

"I think we were hopeful that it would all be removed, but we recognize that it's difficult to completely rid a system of legionella bacteria. They showed steady progress. There's still just some detection," McKellar said.

The improvements at the nursing center do little to calm Wenn's fears.

She wants her father tested for Legionnaires.

"If they don't do the test today, like they said they would, and I find out they hadn't, then I probably will do my best to maybe get him to the hospital," Wenn said.

We reached out to the nursing home for a status update and to comment on any concerns on Wednesday, but we were told there would not be someone available until Thursday morning.

For reference to the story reported on October 3, please visit the related links.