Former lottery winners now charged in burglary spree

They hit a big lottery jackpot about three years ago.

But now they are in jail, accused in a multi-county crime spree.

These break-ins have been happening over the past several weeks.

A task force was set up, and the couple arrested have an interesting past.

"I know they been into five different counties as well, but in Bay County we have had about 13 home invasions done by these individuals we believe," says Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham.

Investigators believe 28 year old Stephanie Harvell and 29 year old Mitchell Arnswald have been breaking into homes in Bay, Tuscola, Midland, Saginaw and Arenac Counties.

"One of the things this crew was doing, is when they would stop, if they were discovered by somebody at the residence, they would say they were either looking for a dog, I believe one time they said something about looking for some kids clothing, they always had some off the wall answer if they were approached by the home owner," says Cunningham.

It was back in 2016 when the couple won 500 thousand dollars in the Michigan Lottery's Hot Ticket game.

Harvell told the lottery then that she her husband, Arnswald, had been living paycheck to paycheck. She also said she bought the scratch-off ticket the same day she had received an eviction notice.

Its not clear what they did with their prize winnings. They were arrested last Thursday after another suspected home invasion in Bay County's Merritt Township.

"A lady got home and discovered it, that went over the air and one of our cars was in the area and spotted the car at the Meijer in Hampton Township," says Cunningham.

He says the couple was questioned after a traffic stop and they had items from the Merritt Township break-in. Some property taken in the other home invasions was also found. He says Its possible they were planning other home invasions.

"They come out of Meijer, in the bags, a couple of crow bars and some rubber gloves," says Cunningham.

Both Harvell and Arnswald each face single counts of second-degree home invasion and possession of burglary tools.

