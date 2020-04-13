Food Bank Council of MI praises USDA for approving emergency food program

(4/13/20) - The Food Bank Council of Michigan praised the United States Department of Agriculture Monday for approving the state’s request for an emergency food program.

The decision waived the household verification and income eligibility requirements usually connected to The Emergency Food Assistance Program.

Michigan was seeing a big demand for emergency food resources as more people filed for unemployment in the coronavirus pandemic.

The council said there had been concerns about staff being in close proximity to clients when asking the required questions.

The council said the waiver would allow food bank staff, volunteers, and National Guard members to more efficiently help large numbers of people while practicing social distancing.