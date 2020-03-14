Food Bank of Eastern Michigan CEO says they're working to meet unforseen need spurred by coronavirus

(03/14/20) - Like many service organizations, the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan is having to quickly adapt to the needs of people in the 22 counties it serves because of the coronavirus threat.

President and CEO Kara Ross stopped by the ABC12 studio Saturday morning to talk about how they're getting ready to address this unique situation.

She says there have been discussions with the state health department to assess the community's needs and how the food bank can quickly acquire food and ship it out with the help of more than 700 partners.

Check out the attached interview above and learn more about donating here.

