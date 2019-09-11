Food drive to benefit veterans held on 9/11

(09/11/19) - More than five years after a food pantry for veterans got its start the community continues to make sure the shelves are stocked.

Wednesday's food drive began with a remembrance for the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The focus then shifted to making sure those who served are taken care of when they need it most.

"This food drive helps us get through the winter, because in the winter you can't do food drives. The weather is just too bad," explained Judy Adams, president of the Board of Directors for the, "I Support the 1% Veteran Food Pantry".

This is the fifth year for this Patriot Day food drive outside of Kroger on State Street in Saginaw Township. The pantry is located at Harry Browne Airport in Buena Vista Township.

Adams believes stocking the shelves is the least we can do. "Our first responders and our military always rush into danger, they don't run away from it," she said.

There's no place Ronica Froese with "Little Horses Big Smiles" would rather be on Sept. 11. "I feel like our country has forgotten 9/11. I know I as a human have not," she said.

When the planes hit she was a military wife. Her three brothers have served too.

Her organization's work with the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight connected her with the food pantry.

She drove from the west side of the state to give her support.

-"They deserve as much food as they need, they don't deserve to go hungry, they don't deserve to be homeless," Froeses said. "So anything that my organization and my little horses can do for the vets, we're here to do that."

Since 2014, veterans from 15 counties have made more than 1700 visits to the, "I Support the 1% Veteran Food Pantry".

"I'm glad we're there to help them, but we shouldn't have to help them. They should be taken care of," Adams said. "But we're glad we're there because veterans have told us it gives them hope."

