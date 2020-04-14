Food pantries, soup kitchens see increase in visitors due to coronavirus pandemic

(04/14/2020) - The tables sat empty inside the East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw on Tuesday.

That was an unusual site for a place that normally serves hot meals five days per week.

The soup kitchen currently serves meals through walk up and drive-thru only due to the health crisis impacting millions across the cross country.

“People have come to depend on us to be a place to get a meal,” said Interim Director Pam Cole.

The soup kitchen now is open just three days per week, but the need to fill empty stomachs is even greater. Many of those visiting the soup kitchen these days are familiar faces, but Cole said there have been lots of new faces over the last few weeks.

“People are coming with kids and things like that,” Cole said.

Even the way the soup kitchen accepts donations has been modified to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

“We don’t have food drives. People aren’t doing food drives, so we are not getting those donations in. So we have to purchase those, which is an added expense,” she said.

The soup kitchen still relies on donations from places like Hidden Harvest, but the food surplus rescue program has also felt the impact of the nationwide health crisis.

“We’ve been getting some new food donors throughout this, but we’ve also lost some throughout this that aren’t able to be open right now,” said Hidden Harvest President and CEO Samantha McKenzie.

Hidden Harvest helps to fill local food pantries and soup kitchens in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Their donations come from restaurants.

“The flow of food that we typically get from restaurants has changed dramatically. The first couple of days of the closure, there was a big influx and since then we’ve seen it cut back as they’ve cut back their operations,” McKenzie said.

Grocery stores have significantly reduced their contributions, as well.

“There’s been some days where we’ll pull four grocery carts full of produce and some days we will leave with half a cart, and it's mostly because they really want to donate to us, which is very kind,” McKenzie said.

Both organizations says monetary donations are a big help during this time. They are grateful for each dollar they receive.

Cole said that feeling is shared by the people visiting the soup kitchen.

“The people that work out in the parking lot, have reported how grateful people are. They were very impressed with how grateful people are to get meals,” she said.