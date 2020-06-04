Food vendor depends on parking lot patronage with no festivals or carnivals to rely on

(06/04/20) - No carnivals. No festivals. No problem. At least it's not a problem that can't be worked around.

Randy Paradise, owner of Paradise Concessions, has resorted to parking lot patronage. He's reached out to businesses, like the New Hudson Inn, to ask whether he can setup his concession stand there.

Through the help of social media he's been able to gain a following.

"I got fried oreos," said Emma Barns.

"Fried oreos and a root beer snow cone," said Izzy Bone.

The two young customers joined many on a hot Thursday afternoon to get their fill of elephant ears, corn dogs and more.

"I just started reaching out to local businesses and a couple of them said yeah bring it, because people have always asked us," Paradise said.

He would have been at the Curwood Festival in Owosso and the Bay City Fireworks, but for now, this will have to do. His entire route is gone for the summer. Over a four month period he says hemakes about 70-percent of his profit for the year, so he’s doing this all summer to try and make some of that up.

Paradise will be in the parking lot of the New Hudson Inn on Grand River for four days, and you can keep up with their next stop on social media.

