For-Mar Nature Preserve celebrates Astro Nite and more

(08/10/19) - Whether you want to stare at the stars or gaze at butterflies, For-Mar Nature Preserve & Arboretum has you covered.

Saturday (08/10) night from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. it's hosting Astro Nite! The free event includes, astronomy activities, crafts and telescopes. Pre-registration is not required.

Next Saturday (08/17) is the Monarch Festival at For-Mar. It begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. They do ask that you pre-register.

You can learn more about either event by contacting For-Mar here.

