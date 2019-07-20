For-Mar Nature Preserve hosts edible bug class Saturday

Updated: Sat 9:56 AM, Jul 20, 2019

FLINT (WJRT) - (07/20/19) - Grasshoppers, hornworms and crickets, oh my!

The Incredible Edible Bug Class is happening at For-Mar Nature Preserve and Arboretum from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Nicole Ferguson with Genesee County Parks stopped by the ABC12 studio to give us a taste of what to expect - literally!

The class is $6. You can register
online or call 810-736-7100 for more information.

For-Mar Nature Preserve is located on Genesee Road in Burton.

 
