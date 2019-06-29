For-Mar's International Mud Day event is sold out but more events planned for summer

(06/29/19) - Saturday happens to be International Mud Day. For-Mar Nature Preserve & Arboretum is celebrating with 7,000 gallons of water and 70 yards of dirt. The big mud pit event is sold out for the first time this year.

It's an attraction for kids and adults as they all get to learn about the environment and species that thrive in the mud.

If you missed out on this event, next weekend (July 7) For-Mar wants you to relax with nature while learning useful, everyday stress relieving techniques.

