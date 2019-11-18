Ford Mustang SUV starts a blitz of new electric vehicles

(11/18/19) - Ford is unveiling its first all-electric SUV, marking the start of an avalanche of battery-powered vehicles coming from mainstream and luxury automakers during the next two years that industry analysts say will boost electric vehicle sales.

Analysts expect the number of electric vehicles for sale in the U.S. to grow from 16 currently to as many as 80 by 2022. They say the increased selection and longer range of the new vehicles will make them more popular.

Ford’s SUV will go 230 miles to more 300 miles per charge depending on how it’s equipped. It will start at $44,000, not including a $7,500 federal tax credit.

The Mach E was unveiled Sunday night ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show.

