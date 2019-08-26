Ford Ranger driver crosses center line of Gratiot Road, slamming into SUV

(8/26/2019) - A pickup truck driver was seriously injured after crossing the center line and slamming head-on into a Volkswagen SUV in Saginaw Township.

The crash was reported around 2:25 p.m. on Gratiot Road near St. Andrews Road. Police say the 1996 Ford Ranger was going east on Gratiot Road when it crossed all the way to the curb lane of the westbound side, striking the SUV.

The Saginaw Township Fire Department extricated the Ranger driver before an ambulance took them to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen received less serious injuries.

The Saginaw Township Police Department is investigating why the Ranger drove into oncoming traffic.