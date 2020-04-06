Ford creating FDA approved face shields in Michigan

(4/6/20) - Ford announced it was creating FDA approved face shields and sending them to hospitals nationwide.

Video showed work being done at a production facility in Plymouth.

Back in March, Ford said it would work with members of the United Auto Workers union to assemble more than 100,000 plastic face shields per week to help medical professionals, factory workers, and store clerks.

The company also said it would use its in-house 3D printing capability to produce components for use in personal protective equipment.

Since the original announcement, a company spokesperson said Ford had delivered more than 750 thousand masks to 16 states.