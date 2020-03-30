Ford helping produce 50,000 ventilators at Michigan plant in 100 days

(3/30/2020) - Ford and GE Healthcare are teaming up to produce 50,000 ventilators at a Michigan plant in the next 100 days.

Ford is converting its Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti to make GE/Airon Corp. Model A-E ventilators. Ford is lending its manufacturing expertise while GE Healthcare is offering medical expertise.

The ventilators operate on air pressure without a need for electricity. Ford says they can be used to treat most patients suffering from COVID-19, which is the illness caused by coronavirus.

“The Ford and GE Healthcare teams, working creatively and tirelessly, have found a way to produce this vitally needed ventilator quickly and in meaningful numbers,” said Jim Hackett, Ford’s president and CEO. “By producing this ventilator in Michigan, in strong partnership with the UAW, we can help health care workers save lives, and that’s our No. 1 priority.”

Ford is sending a team to work with Airon in Florida and boost production. They hope to start production at the Rawsonville facility by the week of April 20.

The automaker expects to produce 1,500 units by April 30 and 50,000 by July 4. Production can continue at a rate of about 30,000 per month after that, if necessary.

About 500 Ford employees represented by the United Auto Workers are volunteering for the manufacturing effort.

Ford and GE teamed up last week in a separate agreement to produce a simplified ventilator design.

“Our deep understanding of the health care industry with Ford’s supply chain and production expertise will help meet the unprecedented demand for medical equipment,” said GE Healthcare President and CEO Kieran Murphy.