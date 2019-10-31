Ford reaches tentative agreement with United Auto Workers

(10/31/2019) - The United Auto Workers union says it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford after three days of intense bargaining.

The union says the deal was reached Wednesday night but didn't give details.

“Out of respect for our members, we will refrain from commenting or releasing full details of the agreement until the UAW-Ford Council leaders meet and review the details,” said UAW Vice President and Ford Department Director Rory Gamble.

He said the deal includes unspecified "economic gains" in salaries and benefits, along with more than $6 billion in investments to U.S. facilities that will create or retain 8,500 jobs.

It says the deal has to be approved by committees of national union leaders and local officials who will meet in Detroit on Friday. Then it will be sent to Ford's 55,000 union workers for a ratification vote.

The agreement likely will mirror the pact approved by General Motors workers after a 40-day strike.

The GM contract has a mix of pay raises and lump-sum checks, a quicker path to full wages for new hires and assurances that temporary workers can become full-time. It also includes $7.7 billion in investments at U.S. factories.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)