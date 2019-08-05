Ford shows most powerful street-legal Mustang with 760 hp

(8/5/19) - The most powerful street-legal Ford Mustang ever built will go on sale this fall.

A 5.2-liter supercharged V8 will crank out 760 horsepower in the 2020 Shelby GT500.

The new version has a beefed-up suspension and brakes. It also has a seven-speed automatic transmission that Ford promises will shift smoothly on commutes and quickly on the track. The engine is hand-built at a Michigan factory and comes with unique pistons and other parts.

It can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in around 3.5 seconds.

Performance powertrain engineering manager Patrick Morgan says the car is aimed at Mustang enthusiasts who also want track performance.

The car starts at $73,995 including shipping and a $2,600 gas-guzzler tax. Ford says it hasn't finished fuel economy tests.

