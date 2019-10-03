Forensic evidence links suspect to shooting of Officer Koenig

(10/03/19) - The fate of a man accused of shooting a Saginaw Township police officer could soon be in the hands of the jury.

Joshua Rosebush, 30, faces 26 charges for the shooting of Officer Jeff Koenig, as well as other connected crimes before and after the Jan. 22 incident.

On the fourth day of testimony a Saginaw County assistant prosecutor called nine witnesses to testify.

Six of them were expert witnesses from the Michigan State Police. Their areas of expertise included fingerprints, footwear impressions, firearms, and body fluid identification.

A pair of boots, two Natty Daddy beer cans, and three handguns are just a few of the items the MSP forensics experts used in their scientific investigation into the shooting of Officer Koenig.

Evidence was collected at three crime scenes, as well as at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing where Rosebush was treated for a gunshot wound.

Keith LaMont, an MSP trace evidence analyst, examined the boots Rosebush was wearing on the day of Officer Koenig's shooting and compared them to footprints found at the Kochville Township crime scene where the stolen Dodge truck was found.

Each boot had several characteristics matching them including unique markings. "Left Doc Marten boot, item 31, was a stone hold, or a stone was stuck in the heel of that boot. On the right there was a chunk out," LaMont explained.

Carrie Holka, with the Latent Print Unit at the Bridgeport Forensic Laboratory, compared Rosebush's fingerprints to a gun magazine, two beer cans, a tea bottle and cellphone.

Each positively matched Rosebush. "I identified Joshua Rosebush's right thumb on the face of that cellphone," Holka explained.

Testing at the Bridgeport Township lab proved the tiny specs on the stolen Dodge truck used in Officer Koenig's shooting were blood.

Further testing at a Lansing lab confirmed the blood belonged to the veteran officer.

"It is at least 860 octillion times more likely if the observed DNA profile from that sample originated from Jeffery Koenig," said Kathy Foxx, a DNA analyst with MSP.

Three guns, as well as shell casings and bullets collected from three crime scenes were examined too. The guns were used by Rosebush, Officer Koenig, and Shiawassee County D/Lt. Scott Shenk who ended up in a standoff with Rosebush.

MSP Firearms and Tool Maker Examiner Sgt. James Horn used a trajectory rod to show how close one of Officer Koenig's rounds came to Rosebush.

It showed the round piercing the back of the stolen Dodge truck, traveling through the other side of the truck bed, and coming to a stop inside the back seat. Rosebush was sitting directly in front of that seat.

The remaining three witnesses on the fourth day of testimony testified about statements Rosebush made.

"I remember he was shaking his head, 'I can't believe I did this, there's no excuse'. Things like that," said MSP Trooper Nicholas McCabe.

Trooper McCabe and Trooper Tara Lamilza were assigned to stay with Rosebush overnight at the hospital.

They spent 13 hours with him, including time before his surgery, during surgery, and afterwards in recovery.

It's the later period they heard him make statements about what unfolded.

"Stated he got out of his car, got by the engine, and pointed his gun at the police," Trooper Lamilza said. "It jammed and he was unable to fire his weapon."

Expert testimony on the gun revealed when it was located along Woodbury Road after Rosebush's arrest, the safety was on.

Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson also played a recording of a prison phone call between Rosebush and a woman.

In it Rosebush can be heard saying this, "...say that I regret doing what I did because I did it for a reason."

The recording was longer, the prosecution and defense attorney Rod O'Farrell agreed to play a clip of less than a minute.

The clip ended with Rosebush saying this, "I made my move and it turned out bad."

The prosecution plans to call three more witnesses Friday. Then the defense decides if they plan to have anyone testify. After that it should be closing arguments before the jury gets the case.