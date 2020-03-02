Former CEO of GE Jack Welch dies at age 84

BOSTON (AP) — Jack Welch, who transformed General Electric into a highly profitable multinational conglomerate, has died. He was 84.

His wife told CNBC that he died Sunday at his home, surrounded by his beloved family and his dogs. Suzy Welch said the cause of death was renal failure.

Welch became one of the nation’s most well-known and highly regarded corporate leaders during his two decades as GE’s chairman and chief executive, from 1981 to 2001.

Current GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp Jr. said in a statement it was a sad day for the entire company family.

“Jack was larger than life and the heart of GE for half a century,” Culp said. "He reshaped the face of our company and the business world. Jack was a strong and constant influence throughout my career despite never having worked directly for him. When I last saw him, what I remember most vividly was when he asked me, ‘So how exactly are you running the company?’

“Jack was still in it – committed to GE’s success. And to have Jack Welch ask me how I am running GE is pretty humbling.”

Welch personified the so-called “cult of the CEO” during the late-1990s boom, when GE’s soaring stock price made it the most valuable company in the world.

His results-driven management approach and hands-on style were credited with helping GE turn a financial corner, although some of the success came at the expense of thousands of employees who lost their jobs in Welch’s relentless efforts to cut costs and rid GE of unprofitable businesses.

He was named “manager of the century” by Fortune magazine in 1999. His other nickname, “Neutron Jack” was earned for slashing tens of thousands of jobs, CNBC said.

