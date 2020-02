(2/6/2020) - A former Catholic priest will spend 10 days in jail for exposing himself in a Bad Axe bakery.

Lawrence Ventline, 70, was sentenced Thursday in a Huron County courtroom to jail and one year of personal reporting probation.

Prosecutors say Ventline exposed himself inside Murphy's Bakery in Bad Axe back in August. As part of his probation, Ventline is prohibited from going back to the bakery.