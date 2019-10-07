Former Davison High School teacher accused of taping nude 14-year-old heading to trial

(10/7/2019) - A former Davison High School teacher will face trial on all four charges accusing him of videotaping a naked 14-year-old in a Clio tanning salon.

A Genesee County judge ordered a trial in the case of Jacob Emmendorfer on Monday morning. He is charged with four felony charges, including production of child sexually abusive material.

Testimony in the preliminary hearing started in mid-September and concluded Monday after the judge heard objections to calling a detective as a witness. Defense attorney Frank Manley argued Emmendorfer did not agree to waive his Miranda rights while talking with investigators.

The 14-year-old victim testified in September that she was lying disrobed in a tanning bed at the TropiTan in Clio when she heard a clanking noise back in April. She looked and saw a cell phone dangling over a wall.

The teen reported the incident to her mother and the tanning salon. Police arrested Emmendorfer at the location.