Former Detroit Tigers great Al Kaline dies

(4/6/2020) - Legendary Detroit Tigers player Al Kaline died on Monday.

The Detroit Free Press reported the 85-year-old died at his home in Bloomfield Hills. A cause of death was not immediately released.

Kaline was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame after 22 seasons from 1953-1974. He was part of the Tigers' World Series championship team in 1968.

The Tigers retired Kaline's No. 6 jersey in 1980, the same year he was elected to the Hall of Fame. He was one of few Tigers to spend more than 20 seasons with the team.

He amassed 3,007 hits, 399 home runs and 1,583 runs batted in over 10,116 at bats for the Tigers.