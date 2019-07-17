Former Flint PD Sgt. talks gun safety with children

(07/17/19)- School may be out for the summer.

But a former Flint police Sergeant hopes to educate young people on the dangers of guns and gun violence on this National Day of Social Action.

"We had a an incident where a 6 year old kid, shot and killed another 6 year old, and that should never happen," said former Flint Police Sargent, Henry Younger.

That tragedy-- one of the low points in retired Flint police Sargent Henry Younger's 34 year career in law enforcement.

One that he wants to help others never experience. By teaching children to think before picking up that gun.

"If you see a gun stay away, don't touch. Run and tell a grown up," Younger said.

Younger shared that message with about 80 children at the New Evolution Educational Center Freedom School, Wednesday.

On a day when other children across the country took part in National Day of Social Action.

"We want our children to know that they have the freedom to express themselves. What I find as an educator, children feel stifled. And we are always telling them to sit down, be quiet, but Freedom school is about tuning into that freedom that they have and let them express who they are in the way that the way that they express who they are," said Freedom School Executive Director, Dr. Jacquinne Reynolds.

Becky Salter brought her 8 year old daughter to the event, which included a march in downtown Flint to rally against gun violence.

"I think that we need more people willing standing up for not just our community, but their community overall, no matter where you live. And I really hope that my daughter learns that lesson. So I'm grateful that she's here and she go to experience this today," said mom, Becky Salter.

"Sometimes, young people will influence the older people to do the right thing," Younger said.