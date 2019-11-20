Former Flint police chief: Ex-mayor Weaver worried about her office being bugged

(11/20/2019) - Multiple questions remain as Flint Police investigate an electronic device found inside City Hall.

Police Chief Phil Hart said they're no longer calling it an 'electronic surveillance device' as they did in Tuesday's night's press release. Because, he explained, they're still investigating whether or not the device had the capability to record audio or video.

He added it was found towards the end of last week, but couldn't comment on who found it or where exactly it was in the office.

Size wise, the Chief said the device is small enough to fit in a drawer.

Flint Police are still working to determine how long the device was there.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley isn't commenting at t his time, explaining he's letting Flint Police handle the investigation.

We've reached out to former Mayor Karen Weaver. At last check, she couldn't comment because she's out of town. Her former Public Information Officer, Candice Mushatt, said because she's no longer working with the City, she doesn't have any information.

Former Chief Timothy Johnson believed the device could've been in City Hall when Weaver was in Office.

He said she was concerned when she moved into City Hall that it had been bugged with recording devices.

So Johnson said they checked her office, even removing ceiling tiles. But, he explained, Weaver's was the only office they checked.

