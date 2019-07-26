Former Genesee Valley Tennis Club near U.S. 23 becoming a soccer facility

(7/26/2019) - The newly named Mundy Sports Complex covers nearly 70,000 square feet in a facility just off U.S. 23 and Hill Road.

Construction started earlier this summer and should be completed by September. The developer, Scott Seabolt, expects it'll be open to the public by November.

"What I see in here is lots and lots of kids playing soccer. That's what I see, that's what I hear," Seabolt explained.

He's working to transform the Old Genesee Valley Tennis Club into a premium soccer training facility.

"It's gonna be available for soccer players at all levels - rec level players up to travel level players and everything in between. And, we're gonna have lots of training opportunities and lots of league opportunities," he said.

Seabolt is a self-proclaimed "soccer guy." He's played, coached and even officiated games throughout his life.

This development is something he said he's been looking for -- and couldn't pass up -- when The Nationals asked for his help. Their soccer club has more than 3,000 Michigan kids on their teams.

"You can do a lot of different types of training and a lot of different type of game environments - small sided games, larger sided games, break the facility up into different training sections," he explained.

Seabolt added the fact that it's indoor will be perfect for our unpredictable Michigan weather.

The state-of-the-art turf will be last to go in. Seabolt said, next to purchasing the building, that's their biggest investment. Because, he explained, the goal is to make it feel just like grass.

"The turf is what's called a dual filament. It has two different fibers in it. One of the fibers is a durable fiber and one of the fibers is a playable fiber," he explained.

"I want this to be a community space. I want this to be a space that people in Mundy Township and Genesee County are proud of," Seabolt added.

And, while soccer is his passion, he did say he can see lacrosse, football and baseball players using this space, too.

