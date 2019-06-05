Former Grand Blanc Township chiropractor facing 27 new sexual assault charges

(6/5/2019) - Dr. Charles Jackson, a chiropractor who formally practiced in Grand Blanc Township, was put back in jail Wednesday after prosecutors filed 27 new charges against him.

Jackson was arraigned in March on two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, which prosecutors later upgraded. He is now facing the following charges:

-- Five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

-- 23 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

-- One count of kidnapping.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton could not immediately comment on how many victims have come forward with allegations against Jackson.

By mid-April, 19 women had come forward to file complaints with Grand Blanc Township police about inappropriate touching during treatments with 66-year-old Jackson.

The allegations against Jackson date back to 1999 and the alleged victims range in age from 26 to 83. The statute of limitations expired on some of their claims, so charges were not filed.

Jackson closed his chiropractic practice on Hill Road soon after the initial charges were filed in March. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs is investigating complaints that could result in him losing his license to provide care.