Former Grand Blanc Township chiropractor heading to trial on 27 charges

(2/21/2020) - A former Grand Blanc Township chiropractor is heading to trial on 27 charges that allege he sexually abused 18 victims at his practice.

After a judge's ruling on Friday, Charles Jackson, 67, will stand trial on the following charges:

-- Three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

-- Seven counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

-- Two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

-- 14 counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

-- One count of kidnapping.

He could face up to life in prison if he is convicted of the first-degree criminal sexual conduct or kidnapping charges.

Jackson asked the court for a lower bond, but the judge denied his request and he remains in the Genesee County Jail while awaiting trial.

Female patients from Jackson's former practice on Hill Road in Grand Blanc Township testified in October, December and January about uncomfortable comments and inappropriate touching from the doctor.

One woman testified that Jackson kissed her after inappropriate touching.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has suspended Jackson's license and his practice has been shut down.