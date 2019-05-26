Former Green Bay Packers great Bart Starr dies

Bart Starr, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and catalyst of Vince Lombardi's powerhouse teams of the 1960s, has died.

He was 85.

Starr had been in failing health since suffering two strokes and a heart attack in 2014.

The Packers chose him out of Alabama with the 200th pick in the 1956 draft. After Lombardi's arrival in 1959, Starr led Green Bay to six division titles, five NFL championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.