Former MSP post commander, undersheriff running for Genesee County sheriff

(8/13/2019) - Phil Hart officially launched his campaign Tuesday for Genesee County sheriff.

During his career in law enforcement, he's served as a Michigan State Police lieutenant and Saginaw County's undersheriff. He was commander of the MSP Flint Post before leaving to work under Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel.

If elected, Hart plans to focus on a number of key issues, such as transparency and education. He also wants to form better relationships with other law enforcement agencies, which he believes isn't happening now.

Hart currently is the only candidate in the 2020 sheriff race. Incumbent Sheriff Robert Pickell has not announced whether he plans to run for re-election.