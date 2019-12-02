Former Michigan State Police trooper sent to jail for assaulting female partner

(12/2/2019) - A former Michigan State Police trooper was sentenced to one year in jail for assaulting his former partner.

Adam Mullin, 26, was sentenced to three terms of one year in jail, plus a fourth term of 93 days in jail. He will serve those sentences all at the same time.

The court gave him credit for 149 days spent behind bars already, leaving 216 days left for him in jail.

In October, Mullin was convicted of five criminal charges in connection for assaulting his female partner at the Bad Axe state police detachment.