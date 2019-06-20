Former Rutgers chancellor Debasish Dutta named top U of M-Flint leader

(6/20/2019) - A former professor and chancellor at Rutgers University in New York has been selected the next leader of the University of Michigan-Flint.

Debasish Dutta received a five-year appointment as chancellor, which the University of Michigan Board of Regents approved on Thursday. He will serve in the top position on the Flint campus.

“Dr. Dutta brings a lifetime of academic leadership experience and accomplishment to his new position at the University of Michigan-Flint,” said University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel.

Dutta will begin his duties in Flint on Aug. 1 after Susan Borrego steps down at the end of July.

Dutta started his teaching career as assistant professor of mechanical engineering and was promoted to professor in 2000. He also was director of the College of Engineering's Program in Manufacturing and director of interdisciplinary professional programs.

After leaving Michigan, Dutta worked in senior administrative roles at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Purdue University. He most recently managed Rutgers' $1.6 billion annual budget and led the university's administrative team.

“I am thrilled to return to the University of Michigan to lead UM-Flint, a campus with exciting possibilities and a special place,” said Dutta. “The university has a lot to offer Flint and the region, and vice versa. I look forward to working with faculty, staff, students and the community to improve access, enhance excellence and serve the citizens of the state of Michigan.”

His wife, Fataneh Taghaboni-Dutta, worked in the University of Michigan-Flint School of Management for 19 years, where she gained full tenure status as a professor.