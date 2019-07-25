Former Saginaw County commissioner charged after deadly crash

(7/25/2019) - A former Saginaw County commissioner has been charged in connection with a deadly car crash.

Raymond Bartels, 78, has been arraigned on one count of moving violation causing death. The charge is a misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

The crash happened on March 18 at the intersection of Lawndale and McCarty roads in Saginaw Township. Police say Bartels went through a stop sign at the intersection, hitting a car driven by 36-year-old Valerie O'Farrell, who died in the crash.

Toxicology reports show there was no alcohol or other intoxicating drug in his system at the time of the accident. Bartels is free on bond.