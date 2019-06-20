Former St. Charles village manager leaving with $41,000 payout

(6/20/2019) - Matt Lane walked away with $41,000 after leaving his position as St. Charles village manager.

Matt Lane left his position as village manager in St. Charles and will receive a $41,000 payout.

But it's still now clear why he left even to the person temporarily replacing him.

Lane and the village of St. Charles signed off on a separation agreement last week, which the village council approved by a 6-1 vote. The agreement states the council will inform anyone who inquires that Lane voluntarily left the job, which pays about $70,000, and that he left to pursue other endeavors.

Lane gets about $33,000 in severance pay and another $8,000 for unused vacation and sick time.

Lane and members of the village council could not be reached for comment. Interim Village Manager Dennis Collison also is not clear on what happened.

"I was surprised," he said. "They had a closed session and came out and had an agreement worked out to separate and that's really all I know."

Collison used to be the St. Charles village manager in the 1980s and said a village council member called him last week to gauge his interest in becoming the interim manager and help find a permanent replacement.

Collison helped hire Lane in 2015. He said there are pressing matters for the village, including the soil cleanup near the office where the police department is located.

At least three police officers who have used the office over the past decade have been diagnosed with cancer and one current police officer is suing the village, claiming he was passed over the chief's job because he was outspoken about chemical contamination near the building.

It's not clear whether either issue played a role in Lane's departure.

Collison said the village is a stable community and he is not sure whether people who live there will ever find out what happened.

"I don't know what the agreement said," he said. "Typically an agreement like that, they both say they are not going to talk about it and no one knows."