Former Steam Railroad Institute finance director ordered to repay $227,000

(9/13/2019) - The former finance director of the Steam Railroad Institute in Owosso was sentenced to prison and ordered to repay $227,000 she was accused of stealing from the organization.

Mary Lombardo, 41, was the top finance officer for the organization that operates the popular North Pole Express train during the Christmas season.

Lombardo allegedly stole about $227,000 over two years by using company credit cards to purchase personal items and direct deposits into her own bank accounts.

A Shiawassee County judge sentenced Lombardo on Friday to spend three to 15 years in prison. He also must repay all of the money she embezzled.