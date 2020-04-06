Former Thetford Township police chief will stand trial on criminal charges

(4/6/2020) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge has reinstated criminal charges against former Thetford Township Police Chief Robert Kenny and ordered him to stand trial.

Kenny was charged in 2018 with embezzlement and obstruction of justice for allegedly selling surplus military equipment he obtained on behalf of the Thetford Township Police Department and pocketing the money.

Genesee County District Judge Vicki Bayeh Haley dismissed all charges against Kenny in September after a preliminary hearing. However, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton appealed the ruling.

Genesee County Circuit Judge David Newblatt ruled on Friday that Haley abused her discretion. He sent the case back to district court so the charges could be reinstated and sent to trial in circuit court.

"Obviously, I am in agreement with the circuit court's ruling on this matter," Leyton said. "We will be continuing the fight in this case to see that justice is served, corruption in local government does not go unheeded and Robert Kenny is held accountable for his actions."

The Thetford Township board fired Kenny as police chief in February based on findings in a 166-page investigative report. The report shows he didn't follow procedures or accounting when dealing with the surplus military equipment.

Kenny had been on unpaid administrative leave since August 2018, when the Genesee County Sheriff's Office arrested him on the original charges.

He was accused of obtaining 3,000 pieces of surplus equipment from military's Law Enforcement Supports Office, selling some and pocketing the money himself.

Kenny obtained 3,000 pieces of military equipment, including a rock climbing wall, parachutes and an earthmover valued at $70,000.