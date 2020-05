(5/29/2020) - A police detective who investigated a convicted former Catholic priest is now suing the township that fired him.

Brian Berg is suing Tittabawassee Township and Police Chief Dennis Green, claiming he was fired for refusing to drop a continuing investigation into Robert DeLand.

DeLand was convicted of a sex crime involving a 17-year-old male in 2018.

Berg is suing for wrongful termination.