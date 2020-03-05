Former UAW President Gary Jones charged with corruption

(3/5/2020) - Federal prosecutors have charged the former president of the United Auto Workers with corruption, alleging he conspired with others at the union to embezzle more than $1 million.

Gary Jones quit his post in November. He's been under scrutiny for months. Agents conducted a public search of his suburban Detroit home last summer.

Key allies also have pleaded guilty as part of the government's sweeping corruption probe.

