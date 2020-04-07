Former UAW leader Ruben Burks dies of coronavirus complications

(4/7/2020) - Former UAW leader Ruben Burks has died from complications of COVID-19.

The 84-year old's grandson said some of Burks' family members are now quarantining due to possible exposure to the sickness.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton posted a photo he took with Burks, calling him "one of Michigan's finest labor leaders for the UAW and a better man."

"Flint and Union women and men everywhere will miss you," Leyton said.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley remembered Burks as a "champion of the people" who leaves behind a legacy committed to justice for Americans.

“As this virus continues to claim the lives of our heroes, family, and friends, we all must be proactive in our actions," Neeley said. "I ask everyone to please observe all warnings and precautions to help slow the spread of this deadly disease.”

Congressman Dan Kildee, a Democrat from Flint, recalled Burks as an "exceptional leader" in the community.

“Throughout his over 60 years of service, Ruben helped to advance many important causes to benefit all workers, not just those in the union," he said. "I will miss Ruben’s friendship and mentorship."