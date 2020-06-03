Former UAW president pleads guilty in corruption case

(6/3/2020) - Former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones entered a guilty plea in federal court on Wednesday in the ongoing union corruption scandal.

He was charged in March for embezzling from UAW dues, conspiring to aid racketeering and tax evasion. Under the plea deal, he faces up to four years and nine months behind bars.

Jones resigned as president in November 2019 and is the 14th person convicted in the investigation.

Current UAW President Rory Gamble released the following statement Wednesday after Jones made his plea:

"Former President Gary Jones and others abused their high-ranking positions and violated the trust of our members. Their actions were selfish, immoral, and against everything we stand for as a Union."